PIOJ office re-opens to the public on September 14

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) located at 16 Oxford Road, Kingston 5 will reopen to the public on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.
JIS News
home » JIS News » Information
Photo of the day
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), distributes masks to members of the public during a public awareness exercise put on by the Ministry on Monday (August 31) to promote the use of masks in public spaces. Dr. Tufton, along with a team from the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), distributed Ministry of Health and Wellness branded fabric masks to commuters in Half-Way Tree.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Coronavirus
September 4, 2020
Tourism
September 4, 2020
Information
September 4, 2020
Weather
September 4, 2020
JIS radio
August 26, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
August 26, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
August 26, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Vaughn Davis & Anjui James Sawyers
Get the facts