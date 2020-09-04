Advertisement
Students’ Loan Bureau Career Ad
JIS News
home » JIS News » Information

PIOJ office re-opens to the public on September 14

Information
September 4, 2020
Written by: Planning Institute of Jamaica

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) located at 16 Oxford Road, Kingston 5 will reopen to the public on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Skip to content