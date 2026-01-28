PIOJ Launches Handbook to Support Reintegration of Returned Migrants and Ex-Offenders

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) has developed a handbook to help guide involuntarily returned migrants (IRMs) and formerly incarcerated persons seeking to reintegrate into the Jamaican society.

The booklet is titled ‘Living in Jamaica: A Guide to Services and Support’.

Copies were officially presented to Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, and other stakeholders by PIOJ Director General, Dr. Wayne Henry, during the Institute’s 10th National Symposium of Best Practices for Social and Community Development at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (January 27).

Dr. Henry noted that the PIOJ developed the booklet to support the process of reintegration in a way that preserves individuals’ dignity and ensures inclusion and long-term participation in society.

“This guide brings together information and key services in one accessible resource to help individuals navigate available support at a critical point of transition,” he informed.

Dr. Henry said it reflects the PIOJ and the Government’s commitment to evidence-based policy, inclusive development, and the strengthening of coordination across the reintegration ecosystem.

Among the challenges faced by involuntarily returned migrants (IRMs) and persons formerly in conflict with the law are securing suitable living arrangements, accessing financing, and obtaining counselling and social support.

The Living in Jamaica handbook aims to help alleviate several of these challenges by providing essential resources to those who need them.

The PIOJ’s 2024 Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) indicates that 547 involuntarily returned migrants were received by the country in 2024, with the majority – 59 per cent – coming from the United States.