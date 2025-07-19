PIOJ And Education Ministry Sign MOU To Implementat Key Initiatives In Volatile Communities

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting the renewal of targeted volatile and vulnerable communities.

The PIOJ, through its Community Renewal Programme (CRP), will use a results-based management approach with a focus on outcomes to identify areas for child and youth intervention within target communities.

The Ministry will provide a package of interventions for children and youth that will contribute to increased employability, access to employment opportunities, improved literacy and numeracy, increased participation in legitimate governance frameworks and positive development initiatives.

The communities have been identified under the Plan of Action for the National Consensus on Crime and the Citizen Security Plan (CSP).

Addressing the MoU Signing Ceremony on Friday (July 18) at the PIOJ’s Oxford Road offices in Kingston, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said the MoU signifies the Ministry’s support for the National Consensus on Crime and the CSP and aligns with the work of the Ministry.

“We have infrastructure and architecture in our different communities that the partnership will benefit from. We have over 1,010 public schools and our schools are in our communities. So, if we talk about community renewal, you cannot renew without the learning environment, without the learning spaces,” she said.

She urged Jamaican youths to participate in the initiatives and outreach activities that will be undertaken in their communities.

“We want you to be a participant in the architecture of your community, in the governance framework of your community, in the development of your community. You will occupy that space, but you can help us to make that space a safe space. You can help us to make that space an economically driven space that will help you to transform and to hurdle your social and economic challenges,” Dr. Troupe said.

In her remarks, (PIOJ) Deputy Director General for Sustainable Development and Social Planning, Claire Bernard, reasoned that many of the youths in vulnerable and volatile communities are underprepared for integration into the productive sector and lack the technical and social skills required for full participation in the labour market and mainstream society.

“Many of them are frustrated and they become both victims and perpetrators of crime and violence. Their vulnerability demands intervention,” Ms. Bernard shared.

She said the interventions are aimed at improving the prospect of young people for meaningful self-development and self-actualization and providing them opportunities to become productive citizens.

“We at the PIOJ expect our collaboration to contribute to achieving holistic development of our children and youth, to contribute to reduced youth involvement in crime and maladaptive practices among the children,” Ms. Bernard said.