Pilot Programme to Integrate Unpaid Caregivers Into Formal Care System

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has announced the commencement of a pilot programme this year that will integrate unpaid caregivers into the formal care system for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

It is part of a major initiative to train individuals who care for these vulnerable persons in homes and communities across the island.

A sum of $50 million has been allocated for the first year of implementation, with plans to train approximately 5,000 caregivers initially.

Making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 12), the Minister said that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen family and community-based care systems while improving the quality of life for vulnerable Jamaicans, particularly the elderly and persons living with disabilities.

Dr. Tufton said Jamaica already depends heavily on a largely invisible network of caregivers operating at the family and community levels.

He noted that these caregivers are often children, relatives, neighbours, church members and friends who voluntarily provide daily support to elderly and disabled persons without financial compensation.

“They are the ones who take care of the old person who is at home and are not paid,” the Minister said.

The Health and Wellness Minister noted that the issue is not unique to Jamaica, pointing to studies conducted by international entities, including the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which highlight the critical role unpaid caregivers play in health and social support systems globally.

He argued that the time has come for Jamaica to formally acknowledge and strengthen this network through training and structured support.

Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer from the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre will oversee the national training programme for community caregivers.

A multi-sectoral task force will be established to support the initiative, which will include representatives from the Ministries of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, as well as churches, community organisations and aged-care groups.

Dr. Tufton said that the body will be responsible for identifying persons for training and ensuring broad community participation in the programme. He noted that discussions with stakeholders have already begun.

Dr. Tufton stressed that thousands of Jamaicans are currently providing care for relatives and community members without the necessary knowledge or resources to properly manage conditions such as autism, stroke recovery and disabilities associated with aging.

“We must recognise our unpaid caregivers… and give them an opportunity to understand how to treat a cousin who has autism or a 75-year-old mother who has had a stroke and don’t know how to turn them,” he said.