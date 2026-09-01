PICA Bolsters Immigration Ranks With 29 New Officers

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has expanded its complement of immigration officers to 237.

Twenty-nine officers, comprising Batch 20, graduated on August 28 during a ceremony held at the Caribbean Military Academy, Up Park Camp, Kingston.

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who delivered the keynote address, charged the new officers to serve with integrity.

She reminded the graduates that integrity is about doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

“You are all being entrusted with protecting confidential information. It means refusing improper favours,” the State Minister said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn further underscored the importance of preserving one’s integrity, noting, “always remember that even after you have righted that wrong, people will never see you as the same”.

Meanwhile, she encouraged the new immigration officers to apply laws, policies, and procedures in a fair and professional manner.

“In public service, you must learn to serve with honour, serve with integrity, serve with professionalism and always remember the responsibility that comes with the uniform that you wear,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

The State Minister explained that immigration officers represent Jamaica at the highest level as public guardians of the island’s borders.

She reasoned that the way they interact with returning residents and foreign nationals, as well as the manner in which they carry out their duties, will influence how Jamaica is perceived through their eyes.

“We want people not just to know us for our beaches, our culture, our food, but for the professionalism, for the integrity and for respect and pride; and so, you are all ambassadors of Jamaica,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

In his video address, PICA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Garth Williams, said the agency remains committed to institutional strengthening and investing in the training and development of its staff.

“In just two years, we have welcomed an additional 57 trained officers… 28 in 2025 and 29 in 2026. With this year’s graduates, our immigration service will comprise 274 staff members, including 237 immigration officers, 26 immigration assistants, three deputy directors, the director, three managers, and five administrative assistants,” he detailed.

Mr. Williams noted that the training represents an investment in PICA’s capacity to protect Jamaica while delivering the high standard of service that citizens, visitors, and partner stakeholders expect.

The CEO said the role of immigration officers cannot be overstated, noting that approximately 2.9 million arriving passengers passed through Jamaica’s airports during the last financial year, with a similar number departing.

During that period, 798 passengers were refused entry, while 394 individuals were repatriated for illegal entry into the country.

“Behind every one of those numbers is a decision, and behind every decision is an immigration officer. Your responsibility is, therefore, not simply to process people through our borders. You are expected to facilitate the secure and seamless entry and exit of Jamaicans and visitors travelling for tourism, for employment, education, trade, and other legitimate purposes, while identifying and managing risks that could threaten our national security,” Mr. Williams underscored.