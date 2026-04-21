PICA and ICT Authority Empowered to Launch Electronic Records Management Systems

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority have been off boarded from the Government’s Records Information Management (RIM) Implementation Programme.

Both public-sector entities are now empowered to initiate electronic records management systems within their respective organisations.

They were formally recognised during Monday’s (April 20) RIM Programme Off-boarding Ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Senior Archivist at the Jamaica Archives Unit, Jamaica Archives and Records Department (JARD), Racquel Strachan Innerarity, noted that participation in the programme demonstrates a commitment to strengthening information governance through structured records surveys, policy development, records appraisal, decongestion initiatives, and the potential integration of electronic records and information management systems.

“Special recognition is extended to the ICT Authority, formerly eGov Jamaica Limited, and the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, for their meaningful contribution to strengthening institutional capacity through the application of sound records management principles,” she said.

Mrs. Strachan Innerarity underscored that their engagement will support enhanced accountability and the delivery of efficient, reliable, and secure public services.

She commended the ICT Authority and PICA for their valued contribution to advancing records and information management within government, thereby supporting national development and preserving Jamaica’s documentary heritage.

Meanwhile, the Senior Archivist shared that the Government recognises effective records and information management as indispensable to the modernisation of Jamaica’s public administration and delivery of transparent, citizen focused services.

The RIM Policy establishes a framework through which records are systematically created, captured, maintained and made accessible.

“The implementation of sound RIM practices strengthens digital transformation initiatives by ensuring that information assets are properly governed, secured and retrievable across technological platforms. This alignment supports evidence-based decision-making, promotes operational efficiency and reinforces public trust in government institutions,” Mrs. Strachan-Innerarity explained.

These measures, she added, support compliance with established standards and contribute to the broader objectives of public-sector modernisation and improved service delivery.