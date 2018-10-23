PHOTO:Minister Grange Presents $5-Million Cheque to Luton Shelton

Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left, foreground) presents former national footballer, Luton Shelton Jr. (seated) with a cheque for $5 million during half time at the Monday night (October 22) football match at the Harbour View Stadium in Kingston. Sharing the moment are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (left, background); President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Michael Rickets (second right); Mr. Luton’s wife, Bobbette (right), and other family members and well-wishers. The funds, provided by the Ministry through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), are to go towards the medical expenses of the former footballer, who has been battling the disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2016. + -

