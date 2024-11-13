| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica

Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

PHOTOS: Youth Mayors Call on Leader of the Opposition

November 13, 2024
Local Government
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (first row, third right) and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding (first row, third left), share a photo opportunity with Youth Mayors during a courtesy call on November 7. The Minister and Youth Mayors made the courtesy call at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, 1 West King’s House Road, Kingston. The visit formed part of activities marking Local Government Month in November, which is intended to integrate and sensitise the youth of Jamaica about the importance of local governance.

The Full Story

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), listens as Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, speaks with Youth Mayors from across the island during a courtesy call on November 7. The Minister and Youth Mayors made the courtesy call at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, 1 West King’s House Road, Kingston. The visit was part of activities to mark Local Government Month in November, which is intended to integrate and sensitise the youth of Jamaica about the importance of local governance.

Last Updated: November 13, 2024

