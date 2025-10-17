PHOTOS: World Food Programme Team Calls on Labour Minister

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is in discussion with (from left) Cash Transfers Officer World Food Programme (WFP), Lorenzo Nerantzis; Deputy Country Director for the WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Office, Daniel Longhurst; and Head of the WFP Jamaica Satellite Office, Dana Sacchetti. Occasion was a courtesy call the WFP team at the Ministry’s offices, 1F North Street office in Kingston on October 15.

