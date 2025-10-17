PHOTOS: World Food Programme Team Calls on Labour Minister October 17, 2025 Listen Labour Share Photo: Dave ReidMinister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is in discussion with (from left) Cash Transfers Officer World Food Programme (WFP), Lorenzo Nerantzis; Deputy Country Director for the WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Office, Daniel Longhurst; and Head of the WFP Jamaica Satellite Office, Dana Sacchetti. Occasion was a courtesy call the WFP team at the Ministry’s offices, 1F North Street office in Kingston on October 15. The Full Story Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), listens to a point being made by Head of the World Food Programme (WFP) Jamaica Satellite Office, Dana Sacchetti (third left), during a courtesy call by the WFP team at the Ministry’s 1F Nort Street office in Kingston on October 15. Cash Transfers Officer WFP, Lorenzo Nerantzis (left) and Deputy Country Director for the WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Office, Daniel Longhurst, also shared in the discussion. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), converses with Head of the World Food Programme (WFP) Jamaica Satellite Office, Dana Sacchetti, during a courtesy call by the WFP team at the Ministry’s 1F North Street office in Kingston on October 15.