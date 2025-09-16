PHOTOS: Work Under Way on Eltham Boulevard in Spanish Town Under SPARK September 16, 2025 Listen Works / Construction Share Photo: Dave ReidA worker observes as an excavator clears soil and debris during road rehabilitation work on Eltham Boulevard in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The roadway is being upgraded under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme. The work involves rehabilitation of two kilometres of the roadway and the installation of sidewalks. The Full Story An excavator removes material from a trench being dug along Eltham Boulevard in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, as an employee oversees the process. The roadway is being rehabilitated under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme. The project involves the rehabilitation of two kilometres of the roadway and the installation of sidewalks. An employee takes measurements of a trench being dug during road work on Eltham Boulevard in Spanish Town, under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme in St. Catherine. The project includes the rehabilitation of two kilometres of roads and the installation of sidewalks.