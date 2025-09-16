PHOTOS: Work Under Way on Eltham Boulevard in Spanish Town Under SPARK

A worker observes as an excavator clears soil and debris during road rehabilitation work on Eltham Boulevard in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The roadway is being upgraded under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme. The work involves rehabilitation of two kilometres of the roadway and the installation of sidewalks.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy