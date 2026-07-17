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PHOTOS: West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association Reception

July 17, 2026
Industry
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PHOTOS: West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association Reception
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright (left), and Chairman of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA), Clement "Jimmy" Lawrence (right), present Master Blender, Dr. Joy Spence (centre), with a citation, during the WIRSPA's and Spirits Pool Association Limited Cocktail Reception held recently at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston.

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Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, delivers remarks during the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) and Sprits Pool Association Limited Cocktail Reception held recently at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston.
Last Updated: July 17, 2026