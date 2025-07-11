PHOTOS: West Indies Cricket Team Arrives for Test, T-20 Matches July 11, 2025 Listen Sport Share Photo: Michael Sloley General Manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Alan Beckford (right), greets West Indies cricketer Roston Chase, during the arrival of the West Indies Cricket team and the touring Australian side at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (July 8). They are in the island for the third Test, set for July 12–16 at Sabina Park, followed by two T20 matches on July 20 and 22. The Full Story Acting Chairman of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Leslie Harrow (centre), exchanges greetings with West Indies Head Coach for limited overs cricket, Daren Sammy (left), as the West Indies and Australian cricket teams arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (July 8) ahead of the third test and T20 matches between the teams at Sabina Park, starting this weekend. Sharing the moment is General Manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Alan Beckford. West Indies Head Coach for limited overs cricket, Daren Sammy, arrives at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (July 8) ahead of the third test match, along with the upcoming T20 matches with Australia. The third Test will be played from July 12 to 16, followed by two T20 matches on July 20 and 22.