PHOTOS: West Indies Cricket Team Arrives for Test, T-20 Matches

General Manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Alan Beckford (right), greets West Indies cricketer Roston Chase, during the arrival of the West Indies Cricket team and the touring Australian side at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (July 8). They are in the island for the third Test, set for July 12–16 at Sabina Park, followed by two T20 matches on July 20 and 22.

