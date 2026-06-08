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PHOTOS: West Indies and Sri Lanka

June 8, 2026
Sport
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PHOTOS: West Indies and Sri Lanka
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (11th right) joins members of the West Indies and Sri Lanka cricket teams and match officials during the first match of the One-Day International (ODI) series between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Wednesday (June 3), at Sabina Park in Kingston.
PHOTOS: West Indies and Sri Lanka
Photo: Contributed
Members of the West Indies and Sri Lanka cricket teams in action during the first match in the One-Day International (ODI) series at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday (June 3).
PHOTOS: West Indies and Sri Lanka
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, displays the championship trophy during the first match in the One-Day International (ODI) series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka on Wednesday (June 3) at Sabina Park in Kingston.
PHOTOS: West Indies and Sri Lanka
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), greets a child during the first match in the One-Day International (ODI) series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday (June 3).
Last Updated: June 8, 2026