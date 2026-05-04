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PHOTOS: Welcome Dinner for India’s External Affairs Minister

May 4, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Welcome Dinner for India’s External Affairs Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), shares in light conversation with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (third, right) ahead of a welcome dinner at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Sunday (May 3). They are flanked by (from left) Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Aubyn Hill; Chief Executive Officer of Amber Group, Dushyant Savadia; and Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

The Full Story

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), engages with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (centre), on arrival at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Sunday (May 3) for a welcome dinner held in honour of Dr. Jaishankar’s official visit to Jamaica. They are joined by (from second left) Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second left); Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right) and CEO of Amber Group, Dushyant Savadia.
Last Updated: May 4, 2026