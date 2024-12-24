PHOTOS: ‘We Care’ Charity Initiative Brings Christmas Cheer to Hill View Home for the Aged in St. Mary December 24, 2024 Listen Development Share Acting Community Relations Manager at the National Water Commission's Northeast division, Ann Bolt (right), and other members of the team are all smiles at the Hill View Aged for the Home in Port Maria, St. Mary, where they donated toiletries and other necessities as well as $50,000 on December 23. Items donated by staff of the National Water Commission’s Northeast division to the Hill View Home for the Aged in Port Maria, St. Mary, on December 23.