PHOTOS: UWI Education Forum May 22, 2025

Professor of Curriculum Studies in the School of Education, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Professor Carmel Roofe, delivers remarks at an education forum held on Tuesday (May 20), at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston under the theme 'Future Proofing Teaching: A School of Education, UWI Mona Perspective'.

Assistant Chief Education Officer in the Tertiary Education Unit, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Tamika Benjamin (second right), shares in light conversation with (from left), Professor of Curriculum Studies in the School of Education, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, Professor Carmel Roofe; Coordinator of the Teacher Education Practicum in the School of Education, Dr. Dian McCallum; and Senior Lecturer in the School of Education, Dr. Carol Hordatt Gentles. Occasion was an Education Forum staged by the School of Education at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (May 20) under the theme 'Future Proofing Teaching: A School of Education, UWI Mona Perspective'.

Six-year-old Amiela Brown is animated in performance during an education forum staged by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona School of Education on Tuesday (May 20) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. The forum was held under the theme 'Future Proofing Teaching: A School of Education, UWI Mona Perspective'.