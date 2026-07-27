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PHOTOS: Use Emancipendence Period to Embrace Resilience – Mayor Vernon

July 27, 2026
Culture
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PHOTOS: Use Emancipendence Period to Embrace Resilience – Mayor Vernon
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, addresses the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew. 
PHOTOS: Use Emancipendence Period to Embrace Resilience – Mayor Vernon
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reads the Old Testament lesson from Nehemiah 2:11-18 at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew.
PHOTOS: Use Emancipendence Period to Embrace Resilience – Mayor Vernon
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left) makes a presentation to Pastor of the Olson Memorial Church of God, Reverend Adinhair Jones (left) and his wife, Pauline Jones (second left) at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service, held at the church on Hope Road, St. Andrew on Sunday (July 26). They are joined by (from third right) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams; and Senator Kisha Anderson representing Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding.
PHOTOS: Use Emancipendence Period to Embrace Resilience – Mayor Vernon
Photo: Mark Bell
Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke (at the lectern) and the 13 Parish Queens for 2026, lead the recitation of the National Pledge at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew. 
Last Updated: July 27, 2026