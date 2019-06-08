PHOTOS: US$64-Million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project Transport and Mining June 8, 2019 Photo: Donald De La Haye Motorists traverse the US$64-million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project. The project is being funded under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme and executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. PHOTOS: US$64-Million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project JIS News | Presented by: Related PM Says Government is Resolute That There Will Be No Mining in Cockpit Country Related JUTC to Get New Buses Related Maritime Labour Convention Act to be Tabled A section of the US$64-million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project. The project is being funded under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme and executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. A section of the US$64-million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project. The project is being funded under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme and executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. Motorists traverse the US$64-million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project. The project is being funded under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme and executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited.