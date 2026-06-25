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PHOTOS: US Embassy Independence Celebrations

June 25, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: US Embassy Independence Celebrations
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left), is greeted by Hilary Renner (right), wife of the Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the United States (US), Scott Renner (centre), at the US Independence Day celebrations on June 24, at the Embassy in Kingston. On July 4, the US will commemorate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
PHOTOS: US Embassy Independence Celebrations
Photo: Adrian Walker
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (left), exchanges a warm handshake with Hilary Renner (right), wife of the Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the United States (US), Scott Renner (centre), at the US Independence Day celebrations on June 24, at the Embassy in Kingston. The US will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.
PHOTOS: US Embassy Independence Celebrations
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett addresses the United States (US) Independence Day celebrations under the theme: 'Freedom 250 - Independence Day Celebrations - A Legacy of Freedom, A Future of Friendship' at the US Embassy in Kingston on June 24. 
PHOTOS: US Embassy Independence Celebrations
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right) joins Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the United States (US), Scott Renner, in raising a toast during the US Independence Day celebrations at the US Embassy in Kingston on June 24.  The event was held under the theme: 'Freedom 250 - Independence Day Celebrations - A Legacy of Freedom, A Future of Friendship.'  The US will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.
Last Updated: June 25, 2026