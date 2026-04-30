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PHOTOS: US Ambassador Attends Penn Relays

April 30, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: US Ambassador Attends Penn Relays
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (centre), and Officer-in-Charge at the Jamaican Consulate General in New York, Ariel Bowen, share a photo opportunity with a large group of Jamaicans at the recently concluded 130th Penn Relays Carnival at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

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Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), makes a presentation to University of Pennsylvania President, J. Larry Jameson, during the just-concluded 130th Penn Relays Carnival at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (fourth left), is flanked by athletes from Calabar High School, who participated in the just-concluded 130th Penn Relays Carnival at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. At right is school board Chairman, Rev. Karl Johnson.
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, is welcomed by Lt. Joseph Walsh of the Philadelphia Police Department upon his arrival at the 130th Penn Relays Carnival at Franklin Field on April 25. Other members of the city police force join in extending welcome to the the Ambassador.
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), converses with Team Jamaica Bickle President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Irwin Clare Sr. (centre), and Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, on arrival at the Franklin Field Stadium in Philadelphia on April 25 for the 130th Penn Relays Carnival.
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), and Officer-in-Charge at the Jamaican Consulate General in New York (right), Ariel Bowen, share a moment with 2026 Penn relays wall of fame inductee Elva Goulbourne at the 130th staging of the relays, which concluded at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on April 25. The former Dinthill Technical High School long jumper broke the Penn Relays record in 1999 with a 6.40-metre jump, bettering the previous record of 6.33 metres set by Carol Lewis.
Last Updated: April 30, 2026