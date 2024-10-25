| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
National Honour & Award – October 2024

PHOTOS: Unveiling of Merritone Mural

October 25, 2024
Entertainment
Photo: Michael Sloley
Racquel Blake (right) comforts her uncle, Director of Merritone Music, Monte Blake (in wheelchair), who was emotional at the unveiling of the Merritone Music Blake Family Mural on Wednesday (October 23) at the Kingston Creative art district on Water Lane, downtown Kingston. In the background are Director of Merritone Music, Monique Blake and Director of Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Joanne Archibald.

Director of Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Joanne Archibald, takes a selfie at the unveiling of the Merritone Music Blake Family Mural on Wednesday (October 23) at the Kingston Creative art district on Water Lane, downtown Kingston. The unveiling marks the 34th annual Merritone Reunion & Family Homecoming and the 74th Anniversary of Merritone sound system.
Director of Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Joanne Archibald, admires the Merritone Music Blake Family Mural, which was unveiled on Wednesday (October 23) at Kingston Creative district on Water Lane, downtown Kingston.
Last Updated: October 25, 2024

