PHOTOS: Unveiling of Merritone Mural

Photo: Michael Sloley

Racquel Blake (right) comforts her uncle, Director of Merritone Music, Monte Blake (in wheelchair), who was emotional at the unveiling of the Merritone Music Blake Family Mural on Wednesday (October 23) at the Kingston Creative art district on Water Lane, downtown Kingston. In the background are Director of Merritone Music, Monique Blake and Director of Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Joanne Archibald.