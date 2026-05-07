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PHOTO: UDC Donates Computer Equipment to Allman Town Primary

May 7, 2026
Education
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PHOTO: UDC Donates Computer Equipment to Allman Town Primary
Photo: Contributed
Deputy General Manager for Corporate Services, Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Adrian Chin (second left), presents computer equipment to Acting Principal of the Allman Town Primary School, Thamar Russell-Brown (third left), during Read Across Jamaica day activities at the school in Kingston on May 5. Joining in the occasion (from left) are male student leader, Yajaun Ainsworth; Education Officer, Lucien Henry; female student leader, Tashayne Johnson, and School Board Chairman, Renee Campbell.
Last Updated: May 7, 2026