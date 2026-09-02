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PHOTOS: Trinidad and Tobago’s 64th Independence Anniversary Reception

September 2, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Trinidad and Tobago’s 64th Independence Anniversary Reception
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, joins High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica, Her Excellency Deborah Thomas-Felix, in a toast celebrating the twin-island nation's 64th Anniversary of Independence during a reception held at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on Sunday (August 30).
PHOTOS: Trinidad and Tobago’s 64th Independence Anniversary Reception
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, greets High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica, Her Excellency Deborah Thomas-Felix , during the Reception marking the twin-island nation's 64th Anniversary of Independence at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on Sunday (August 30).
PHOTOS: Trinidad and Tobago’s 64th Independence Anniversary Reception
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith (right), converses with High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica, Her Excellency Deborah Thomas-Felix, during a reception marking the twin-island nation’s 64th Anniversary of Independence at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on Sunday (August 30).
PHOTOS: Trinidad and Tobago’s 64th Independence Anniversary Reception
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, greets High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica, Her Excellency Deborah Thomas-Felix, during a reception marking the twin-island nation’s 64th Anniversary of Independence at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on Sunday (August 30).
Last Updated: September 2, 2026