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PHOTOS: TREND School Pop-Up

June 23, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: TREND School Pop-Up
Photo: Dave Reid
Project Lead and Transformation Officer, Transforming Education for National Development (TREND), Dr. Venesse Morrison-Leon (second left), joins students at the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission (J-TEC) booth, during a recent TREND School Pop-Up at Old Harbour High School in St. Catherine. Administrative Assistant, J-TEC, Sydney Graham (left), shares information about the Commission's work.

The Full Story

Senior Secretary, Access to Information Unit, Jada Jones (left), interacts with students from Old Harbour High School at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s recent Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) School Pop-Up at the institution in St. Catherine.
Project Lead and Transformation Officer, Transforming Education for National Development (TREND), Dr. Venesse Morrison-Leon (left), engages with students from Innswood and St. Jago high schools at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s recent TREND School Pop-Up held at Old Harbour High School in St. Catherine. Looking on is Senior Director, Access to Information Unit, Damian Cox (second left).
Last Updated: June 23, 2026