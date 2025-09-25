PHOTOS: Trade Winds Citrus Limited Hands Over $8.2 million Cheque to Linstead Hospital

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linstead Hospital, Camille Wallen-Panton (left), accepts a ceremonial cheque for $8.2 million from Managing Director, Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Peter McConnell (second right). The handover took place at the St. Catherine-based hospital on Tuesday (September 23). Sharing in the moment are St. Catherine Health Services Parish Manager, Abdon Campbell (second left) and Regional Director of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Lascelles Brown. The funds, raised through the annual Tru-Juice 5K Run/Walk, will assist with the purchase of medical equipment and resources for the hospital's paediatric ward.

