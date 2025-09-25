PHOTOS: Trade Winds Citrus Limited Hands Over $8.2 million Cheque to Linstead Hospital September 25, 2025 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: Dave Reid Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linstead Hospital, Camille Wallen-Panton (left), accepts a ceremonial cheque for $8.2 million from Managing Director, Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Peter McConnell (second right). The handover took place at the St. Catherine-based hospital on Tuesday (September 23). Sharing in the moment are St. Catherine Health Services Parish Manager, Abdon Campbell (second left) and Regional Director of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Lascelles Brown. The funds, raised through the annual Tru-Juice 5K Run/Walk, will assist with the purchase of medical equipment and resources for the hospital's paediatric ward. The Full Story Managing Director of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Peter McConnell (left), signs a ceremonial cheque representing the $8.2 million donated to the Linstead Hospital in St. Catherine. Looking on is Marketing Manager at Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Lauren Mahfood. The funds, raised through the annual Tru-Juice 5K Run/Walk, will assist with the purchase of medical equipment and resources for the paediatric ward. The handover ceremony was held at the hospital in St. Catherine on Tuesday (September 23). Managing Director of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Peter McConnell (right), hands over a ceremonial cheque representing a $8.2 million donation to the Linstead Hospital, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the public health facility, Camille Wallen-Panton. The presentation took place on Tuesday (September 23) at the hospital in St. Catherine. The funds raised through the annual Tru-Juice 5K Run/Walk event, will assist with the purchase of medical equipment and resources for the paediatric ward.