Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
PHOTOS: Their Royal Highnesses Visit Shortwood Teachers’ College

Education
March 23, 2022
Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge, engages with students from Shortwood Practising Primary and Infant, during a visit to Shortwood Teachers’ College in St. Andrew this morning (March 23).
Her Royal Highnesses, the Duchess of Cambridge (left), addresses a meeting with education stakeholders, inside the J.F. Kennedy Library at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St. Andrew this morning (March 23). At second left is His Royal Highness, the Duke of Cambridge.

 

