| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Thanksgiving Service for Michael McCallum

August 20, 2025
Sport
Share
PHOTOS: Thanksgiving Service for Michael McCallum
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Children of the late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum, pay tribute to their father, during his thanksgiving service held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16). 

The Full Story

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), greets Olive McCallum, the mother of late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum. Occasion was the thanksgiving service for the life of Mr. McCallum held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16).

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, pays tribute to late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum, during his thanksgiving service held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16).

 

General Secretary of the Jamaica Boxing Association, Leroy Brown, pays tribute to late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum, during his thanksgiving service held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16).

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), greets Deacon Stafford McCallum, the brother of late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum. Occasion was the thanksgiving service for the life of Mr. McCallum held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16).

 

Last Updated: August 20, 2025