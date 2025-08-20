PHOTOS: Thanksgiving Service for Michael McCallum August 20, 2025 Listen Sport Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Children of the late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum, pay tribute to their father, during his thanksgiving service held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16). The Full Story Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), greets Olive McCallum, the mother of late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum. Occasion was the thanksgiving service for the life of Mr. McCallum held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16). Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, pays tribute to late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum, during his thanksgiving service held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16). General Secretary of the Jamaica Boxing Association, Leroy Brown, pays tribute to late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum, during his thanksgiving service held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16). Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), greets Deacon Stafford McCallum, the brother of late Jamaican boxer, Michael McCallum. Occasion was the thanksgiving service for the life of Mr. McCallum held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Saturday (Aug. 16).