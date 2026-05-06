| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Team JIS Reads to Edward Seaga Primary School Students

May 6, 2026
Education
Share
PHOTOS: Team JIS Reads to Edward Seaga Primary School Students
Photo: AINSWORTH MORRIS
Director of Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner, engages in an interactive session with students at Edward Seaga Primary School in Denham Town, Kingston, during Read Across Jamaica Day at the institution on Tuesday (May 5). The day, which is observed annually during Education Week, is aimed at promoting a strong culture of reading, fostering a national love for literacy among children and youth, and highlighting literacy as a crucial foundation for both personal growth and national development.

The Full Story

Director of Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner, engages in an interactive session with students at Edward Seaga Primary School in Denham Town, Kingston, during Read Across Jamaica Day at the institution on Tuesday (May 5). The day, which is observed annually during Education Week, is aimed at promoting a strong culture of reading, fostering a national love for literacy among children and youth, and highlighting literacy as a crucial foundation for both personal growth and national development.

 

Director of Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner, engages in an interactive session with students at Edward Seaga Primary School in Denham Town, Kingston, during Read Across Jamaica Day at the institution on Tuesday (May 5). The day, which is observed annually during Education Week, is aimed at promoting a strong culture of reading, fostering a national love for literacy among children and youth, and highlighting literacy as a crucial foundation for both personal growth and national development.
Last Updated: May 6, 2026