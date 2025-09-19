| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
JIS Heritage Competition 2025

PHOTOS: Swearing-in for Members of the Senate

September 19, 2025
Senate
Share
PHOTOS: Swearing-in for Members of the Senate
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.

The Full Story

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, takes the Oath of Allegiance, during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.
Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.
Last Updated: September 19, 2025