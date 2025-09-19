PHOTOS: Swearing-in for Members of the Senate September 19, 2025 Listen Senate Share Photo: Rudranath FraserPresident of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe. The Full Story Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, takes the Oath of Allegiance, during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe. Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.