PHOTOS: Swearing-in for Members of the Senate

President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, takes the Oath of Allegiance during the swearing-in of members of the Upper House at Gordon House on September 18. Observing the proceeding is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.

