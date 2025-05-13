PHOTOS: Strides for Lupus Walk May 13, 2025 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: Mark BellThe Lupus Foundation of Jamaica team (from left), Director, Cedric McDonald; President, Desiree Tulloch-Reid and Executive Director, Tishauna Mullings, are joined by lupus warrior, Danielle Hall at the Foundation's Strides for Lupus walk held on May 10 in New Kingston. The event aimed to raise awareness about lupus and show support for persons living with the condition. The Full Story Executive Director, Lupus Foundation of Jamaica, Tishauna Mullings (right), interacts with a member of the public during the Foundation’s Strides for Lupus walk held on May 10 in New Kingston. The walk aimed to raise awareness about lupus and show support for persons living with the condition. Executive Director, Lupus Foundation of Jamaica, Tishauna Mullings (right), interacts with little Alayla Robinson, during the Foundation’s Strides for Lupus walk held on May 10 in New Kingston. The walk aimed to raise awareness about lupus and show support for persons living with the condition.