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PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge joins in celebrating Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary

May 31, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge joins in celebrating Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary
Photo: Michael Sloley
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), joins Honorary Consul of Guyana to Jamaica, Dr. Indera Persaud in cutting a cake to commemorate Guyana’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary on May 26 at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona in St. Andrew.
PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge joins in celebrating Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary
Photo: Michael Sloley
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade,Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), converses with Honorary Consul of Guyana to Jamaica, Dr. Indera Persaud, during Guyana’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary on May 26 at the University of the West Indies, Mona in St. Andrew
Last Updated: May 31, 2026