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PHOTOS: St. Catherine Municipal Corporation Hosts 2026/2027 Budget Forum

August 11, 2026
Local Government
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PHOTOS: St. Catherine Municipal Corporation Hosts 2026/2027 Budget Forum
Photo: Dave Reid
Chairman of the Finance and Planning Committee at the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation and Councillor of the Waterford Division, Dr. Fenley Douglas, brings remarks at the Corporation’s 2026/2027 Operational Budget Forum held on Wednesday (July 22) at the Social Development Commission (SDC) Office in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The forum was held under the theme ‘Working To Serve You Better’.
PHOTOS: St. Catherine Municipal Corporation Hosts 2026/2027 Budget Forum
Photo: Dave Reid
Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott (left), leads a panel discussion at the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation 2026/2027 Operational Budget Forum held recently at the Social Development Commission (SDC) Office in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. He is joined by the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marvalyn Pitter (centre) and the Corporation’s General Accountant, Marcia Green. The forum was conducted under the theme ‘Working To Serve You Better’.
Last Updated: August 11, 2026