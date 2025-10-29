| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Hurricane Melissa

PHOTOS: Spanish Town in the Aftermath of Hurricane Melissa

October 29, 2025
Hurricane Relief & Recovery
Photo: Dave Reid
Fallen trees on the grounds of an Anglican Church located at the corner of Nugent Street, Martin Street and Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St. Catherine following the passage of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.

Garbage collection activities under way in Lauriston, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (October 29), following the passage of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.
Personnel from the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) carry out power restoration work in sections of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (October 29), following the passage of the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.
Last Updated: October 29, 2025