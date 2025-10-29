PHOTOS: Spanish Town in the Aftermath of Hurricane Melissa October 29, 2025 Listen Hurricane Relief & Recovery Share Photo: Dave ReidFallen trees on the grounds of an Anglican Church located at the corner of Nugent Street, Martin Street and Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St. Catherine following the passage of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. The Full Story Garbage collection activities under way in Lauriston, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (October 29), following the passage of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Personnel from the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) carry out power restoration work in sections of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (October 29), following the passage of the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.