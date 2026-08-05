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PHOTOS: South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Arrives for Official Visit

August 5, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Arrives for Official Visit
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan (left), greets Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. Alvin Botes, on his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4) for an Official Visit to Jamaica from August 4 to 8.
PHOTOS: South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Arrives for Official Visit
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan (left), converses with Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. Alvin Botes, on his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4) for an Official Visit to Jamaica from August 4 to 8.
PHOTOS: South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Arrives for Official Visit
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan (left), engages in discussion with Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. Alvin Botes, on his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4) for an Official Visit to Jamaica from August 4 to 8.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026