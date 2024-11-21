PHOTOS: Signing of MOU for Sweet Potato Nursery

Photo: Rudranath Fraser

Chief Executive Officer, Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), Vivion Scully (right), and Project Director, Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, World University Service of Canada, Doug Graham, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a sweet potato planting nursery and to conduct research aimed at strengthening the island’s root crop production, at the AIC in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19).