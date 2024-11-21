PHOTOS: Signing of MOU for Sweet Potato Nursery November 21, 2024 Listen Agriculture Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Chief Executive Officer, Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), Vivion Scully (right), and Project Director, Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, World University Service of Canada, Doug Graham, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a sweet potato planting nursery and to conduct research aimed at strengthening the island’s root crop production, at the AIC in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). The Full Story Chief Executive Officer, Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), Vivion Scully (centre), and Project Director, Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, World University Service of Canada, Doug Graham (left), sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a sweet potato planting nursery and to conduct research aimed at strengthening the island’s root crop production. Looking on is Head of Development Cooperation, Jamaica, Global Affairs Canada, Shehryar Sarwar. The signing ceremony was held on Tuesday (November 19) at the AIC in Kingston. Chief Executive Officer, Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), Vivion Scully (centre), in discussion with Project Director, Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, World University Service of Canada, Doug Graham (left), and Head of Development Cooperation, Jamaica, Global Affairs Canada, Shehryar Sarwar. The occasion was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a sweet potato planting nursery and to conduct research aimed at strengthening the island’s root crop production. The signing ceremony was held on Tuesday (November 19) at the AIC’s offices in Kingston. The initiative will focus on researching pest and virus-resistant varieties and evaluating the productivity and taste of varieties sourced from the International Potato Centre in Peru.