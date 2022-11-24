Advertisement
PHOTOS: Shortwood Teachers’ College Appreciation Ceremony

Education
November 24, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left) is in discussion with Acting Vice Principal, Shortwood Teachers’ College, Dr. Claudette Barrett-March, during an appreciation ceremony for outstanding service, held at the institution in Kingston on Wednesday (November 23).
