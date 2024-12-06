PHOTOS: ‘She Means Business’ December 6, 2024 Listen Economic Growth & Job Creation Share Photo: Mark Bell Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Money Media, 'Lets Get This Money', Kalilah Reynolds addresses the 'SHE Means Business' event hosted by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) on December 4 at the ROK Hotel in Kingston. This special initiative is dedicated to empowering women in business and championing gender equality within Jamaica’s entrepreneurial landscape. The Full Story Manager, Strategic Services Division, Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Renay Folkes-Johnson (left), shares in conversation with (from left) Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Money Media, ‘Lets Get This Money’, Kalilah Reynolds; Chief Executive Officer, Harmonisation Limited, Deborah Newland; and Research Officer, Bureau of Gender Affairs, Tashana Clemmings, at the ‘SHE Means Business’ event hosted by the DBJ on December 4 at the ROK Hotel in Kingston. This special initiative is dedicated to empowering women in business and championing gender equality within Jamaica’s entrepreneurial landscape.