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PHOTOS: Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition

September 5, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition
Photo: DANIELLE MYERS
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., delivers the keynote address at the opening ceremony for the National Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition on Thursday (Sept. 3), at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

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Participants in the National Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition held on Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. The competition was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), being observed under the theme: ‘Honouring a Golden Legacy, Shaping a Bold Future.’

 

Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings, addresses the opening ceremony for the National Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition held on Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

 

The seven finalists in the National Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition, held on Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

 

Last Updated: September 5, 2026