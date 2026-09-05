| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Awards

September 5, 2026
Education
Share
PHOTOS: Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Awards
Photo: ADRIAN WALKER
Executive Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Cassandra Morrison (right) and Chairman, Advisory Board, NCSC, Dr. Julian McKoy Davis (left), share a photo opportunity with the top three competitors in the 2026 National Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition held on Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.  They are (from second left) second place, Andrew Green representing St. Andrew;  Champion, Veronica Richards Whittaker from St. Mary; and third place Jacqueline Mullings from Manchester

The Full Story

National Senior Citizens’ 2026 Spelling Bee Champion, Veronica Richards Whittaker (centre), representing St. Mary, is joined by second place Andrew Green (left) from St. Andrew, and third place Jacqueline Mullings (right) representing Manchester,  following the finals of the competition on Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.
Last Updated: September 5, 2026