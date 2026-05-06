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PHOTOS: Senator Morgan Reads To Students At Louise Bennett Coverley Primary

May 6, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: Senator Morgan Reads To Students At Louise Bennett Coverley Primary
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, leads an interactive session with students at Louise Bennett Coverley Primary School, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 5).

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Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, displays the cover of the book ‘Etiquette for Children’ to students at Louise Bennett Coverley Primary School, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 5).

 

Students of Louise Bennett Coverley Primary School listen attentively as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, reads from the book ‘Etiquette for Children’, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 5).

 

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan (right), reads to Louise Bennett Coverley Primary School students from the book ‘Etiquette for Children’, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 5). Observing is Principal, Sheena Taylor Morgan.

 

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan (second right), shares in the handover of books to Principal of the Louise Bennett Coverley Primary School, Sheena Taylor Morgan (third right), by Kingston Bookshop Supervisor, Petrice Campbell (right). The presentation was made during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the school in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 5). Also pictured (from left) are Literacy Coordinator, Camillia Walters-Smith, and students Kyandra Anderson and Dominic Brown.
Last Updated: May 6, 2026