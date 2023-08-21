JIS News
PHOTOS: Senator Aubyn Hill at Women’s Empowerment Expo

Commerce
August 21, 2023
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (centre), shares in conversation with (from left) Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Valerie Veira and Chief Executive Officer, Suga Lifestyle, Gabrielle Burgess, at the Women’s Empowerment Art and Lifestyle Expo Launch, on August 18 at the AC Hotel in Kingston. The Expo seeks to promote local businesses and entrepreneurs, with a focus on the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) sector. It will also highlight the critical role of women and their contribution to this sector, which remains vital to the economy.
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (centre), along with (from left) Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Valerie Veira and Chief Executive Officer, Suga Lifestyle, Gabrielle Burgess, view an art piece at the Women’s Empowerment Art and Lifestyle Expo Launch, held on August 18 at the AC Hotel in Kingston. The Expo seeks to promote local businesses and entrepreneurs, with a focus on the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) sector. It will also highlight the critical role of women and their contribution to this sector, which remains vital to the Jamaican economy.
