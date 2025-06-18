PHOTOS: Sabina Park Lighting Project June 18, 2025 Listen Sport Share Photo: Michael SloleyPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, review plans for the Sabina Park lighting project with Citrad Limited Managing Director, Alwyn Akin (left), on Monday (June 16) following the official switch-on. The Government invested $75 million in the project, enabling the venue to host day/night Test and T20 cricket matches. Also present were Permanent Secretary in the Sport Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (second right), and Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President, Dr. Donovan Bennett. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), is briefed on the newly installed lights at Sabina Park in Kingston by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, on Monday (June 16) following the official switching on. The Government invested $75 million in the project, enabling the venue to host day/night Test and T20 cricket matches. Also present were (from left) Permanent Secretary in the Sport Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, and Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President, Dr. Donovan Bennett. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), converses with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and Second Vice President, Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr. Akshai Mansingh, during the official switching on of newly installed lights at Sabina Park in Kingston on Monday (June 16). The Government invested $75 million in the project, enabling the venue to host day/night Test and T20 cricket matches.