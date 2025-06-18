PHOTOS: Sabina Park Lighting Project

Photo: Michael Sloley

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, review plans for the Sabina Park lighting project with Citrad Limited Managing Director, Alwyn Akin (left), on Monday (June 16) following the official switch-on. The Government invested $75 million in the project, enabling the venue to host day/night Test and T20 cricket matches. Also present were Permanent Secretary in the Sport Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (second right), and Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President, Dr. Donovan Bennett.