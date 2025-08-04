PHOTOS: Rural School Bus Programme August 4, 2025 Listen Transport Share Photo: Mark BellA school bus departs the Lyndhurst Road bus depot for Rock Hall, St. Andrew, as part of the Rural School Bus Route Tour on Monday (August 4). The route tour is aimed at ensuring that the 122 routes selected for the Rural School Bus Programme can safely accommodate the sizes of the school buses ahead of the new academic year. Buses were also deployed in Manchester, St. James, and Hanover on Monday, with plans to test out the school bus routes in Westmoreland, St. Mary and Clarendon on Tuesday (August 5). The Rural School Bus Route Tour will continue until the end of this week. The Full Story One of five school buses departs the Lyndhurst Road bus depot in Kingston to Rock Hall in St. Andrew on Monday (August 4), as part of the Rural School Bus Route Tour. The route tour is aimed at ensuring that the 122 routes selected for the Rural School Bus Programme can safely accommodate the sizes of the school buses ahead of the new academic year. Buses were also deployed in Manchester, St. James, and Hanover on Monday, with plans to test out the school bus routes in Westmoreland, St. Mary and Clarendon on Tuesday (August 5). The Rural School Bus Route Tour will continue until the end of this week. A school bus, which is part of the Rural School Bus Programme, is driven along Lyndhurst Road in Kingston after departing the bus depot on that road to test out the route to Rock Hall in St. Andrew. The occasion was the Rural School Bus Route Tour on Monday (August 4). School buses were deployed across the island to ensure that the 122 routes selected for the programme can safely accommodate the size of the buses ahead of the 2025/2026 academic year. Buses were also deployed in Manchester, St. James and Hanover on Monday, with plans to test out the school bus routes in Westmoreland, St. Mary and Clarendon on Tuesday (August 5). The Rural School Bus Route Tour will continue until the end of this week.