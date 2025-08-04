PHOTOS: Rural School Bus Programme

Photo: Mark Bell

A school bus departs the Lyndhurst Road bus depot for Rock Hall, St. Andrew, as part of the Rural School Bus Route Tour on Monday (August 4). The route tour is aimed at ensuring that the 122 routes selected for the Rural School Bus Programme can safely accommodate the sizes of the school buses ahead of the new academic year. Buses were also deployed in Manchester, St. James, and Hanover on Monday, with plans to test out the school bus routes in Westmoreland, St. Mary and Clarendon on Tuesday (August 5). The Rural School Bus Route Tour will continue until the end of this week.