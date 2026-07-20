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PHOTOS: Roche Servicios Donates US$20,000, Two Starlinks to Cornwall Regional Hospital

July 20, 2026
Health & Wellness
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PHOTOS: Roche Servicios Donates US$20,000, Two Starlinks to Cornwall Regional Hospital
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), accepts a cheque valued at US$20,000 from Caribbean Ecosystem Lead, Roche Servicios Caribbean, Central America and Venezuela (CCAV), Marianela Gonzales (centre), and Healthcare Ecosystem Partner, Caribbean - Roche Servicios, Jermaine Spence (right. Occasion was the recent presentation of funds and two Starlinks for the Cornwall Regional Hospital at the Ministry's offices in New Kingston.
PHOTOS: Roche Servicios Donates US$20,000, Two Starlinks to Cornwall Regional Hospital
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), is joined by Caribbean Ecosystem Lead, Roche Servicios Caribbean, Central America and Venezuela (CCAV), Marianela Gonzales (centre), and Healthcare Ecosystem Partner, Caribbean – Roche Servicios, Jermaine Spence (right), as they display two Starlink units donated by Roche Servicios. The devices, along with a US$20,000 cheque for the Cornwall Regional Hospital, were recently handed over to Dr. Tufton, at the Ministry's offices in New Kingston.
PHOTOS: Roche Servicios Donates US$20,000, Two Starlinks to Cornwall Regional Hospital
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), receives two Starlink units from Caribbean Ecosystem Lead, Roche Servicios Caribbean, Central America and Venezuela (CCAV), Marianela Gonzales (centre), and Healthcare Ecosystem Partner, Caribbean – Roche Servicios, Jermaine Spence. The devices, along with a US$20,000 cheque for the Cornwall Regional Hospital, were recently handed over to Dr. Tufton, at the Ministry's offices in New Kingston.
Last Updated: July 20, 2026