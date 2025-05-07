PHOTOS: Read Across Jamaica Day at Randolph Lopez School of Hope May 7, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Adrian WalkerMinister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, reads to students at Randolph Lopez School of Hope from the book ‘Hazel Hummingbird’, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the school in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 6). The Full Story Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, reads ‘Magnus the Mongoose Meets New Friends’ to students at Randolph Lopez School of Hope in St. Andrew, on Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 6). Public Affairs Attaché, United States Embassy in Jamaica, Michael Lavallee, reads ‘Coo, Coo! Pigeon!’ to students at Randolph Lopez School of Hope in St. Andrew, on Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 6).