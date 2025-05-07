PHOTOS: Read Across Jamaica Day at Constitution Hill Primary and Infant School May 7, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Adrian Walker Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left), reads to students of Constitution Hill Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew, on Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 6). Listening (from second left) are Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon; and Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy in Jamaica, Amy Tachco. The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, shows students illustrations in a book, during Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 6), at Constitution Hill Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew. Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has the rapt attention of students of Constitution Hill Primary and Infant School, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the St. Andrew-based institution on Tuesday (May 6). Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (second right), and Caregiver, Keisha Davis-Johnson (left), interact with students enrolled in the Brain Builder Centre at Constitution Hill Primary and Infant School, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 6). Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left), is joined by Principal of Constitution Hill Primary and Infant School, Melicia Mathison (centre), and Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy in Jamaica, Amy Tachco, in enjoying a swing, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the St. Andrew-based institution on Tuesday (May 6).