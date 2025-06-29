| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
CARICOM Top banner

Photos: RADA St. Catherine Parish Show

June 29, 2025
Agriculture
Share
Photos: RADA St. Catherine Parish Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Product Development Agronomist at Caribbean Chemicals, Nickel Dadsy, shows a product to Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. Catherine Parish Manager, Ruth Barrett, during the RADA St. Catherine Parish Show, held on June 26 at Chedwin Park Cricket Ground in Old Harbour. The event showcased RADA’s services through stakeholder exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of agricultural best practices.
Photos: RADA St. Catherine Parish Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. Catherine Parish Manager, Ruth Barrett, examines plantains presented by Kitson Town farmer, Marie Harris, during the RADA St. Catherine Parish Show, held on June 26 at Chedwin Park Cricket Ground in Old Harbour. The event showcased RADA’s services through stakeholder exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of agricultural best practices.
Photos: RADA St. Catherine Parish Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Members of the St. Catherine Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Parish Office, (from left) Ezron Richards; Parish Manager, Ruth Barrett; and Tavia Holness, converse during the RADA St. Catherine Parish Show, held on June 26 at Chedwin Park Cricket Ground in Old Harbour. The event showcased RADA’s services through stakeholder exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of agricultural best practices.
Last Updated: June 29, 2025