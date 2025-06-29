Photos: RADA St. Catherine Parish Show June 29, 2025 Listen Agriculture Share Photo: Dave ReidProduct Development Agronomist at Caribbean Chemicals, Nickel Dadsy, shows a product to Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. Catherine Parish Manager, Ruth Barrett, during the RADA St. Catherine Parish Show, held on June 26 at Chedwin Park Cricket Ground in Old Harbour. The event showcased RADA’s services through stakeholder exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of agricultural best practices. Photo: Dave ReidRural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. Catherine Parish Manager, Ruth Barrett, examines plantains presented by Kitson Town farmer, Marie Harris, during the RADA St. Catherine Parish Show, held on June 26 at Chedwin Park Cricket Ground in Old Harbour. The event showcased RADA’s services through stakeholder exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of agricultural best practices. Photo: Dave ReidMembers of the St. Catherine Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Parish Office, (from left) Ezron Richards; Parish Manager, Ruth Barrett; and Tavia Holness, converse during the RADA St. Catherine Parish Show, held on June 26 at Chedwin Park Cricket Ground in Old Harbour. The event showcased RADA’s services through stakeholder exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of agricultural best practices.