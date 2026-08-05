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PHOTOS: Prime Minister Visits Parade Gardens Basic School

August 5, 2026
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PHOTOS: Prime Minister Visits Parade Gardens Basic School
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), listens as Member of Parliament for Kingston Central and State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams (centre), makes a point during a tour of the Parade Gardens Basic School in Central Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). The school is currently undergoing renovation. Also participating in the tour is President of the Parade Gardens Community Development Committee, Norman Brown.
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Visits Parade Gardens Basic School
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), converses with Member of Parliament for Kingston Central and State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams (centre), and President of the Parade Gardens Community Development Committee, Norman Brown, during a tour of the Parade Gardens Basic School in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). The school is currently undergoing renovation.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026