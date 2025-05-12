PHOTOS: Prime Minister Visits Family of Kelsey Ferrigon

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), offers words of comfort and support to Georgia Anderson (seated left), mother of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon, who was murdered on Friday (May 9) at her home in Job Lane in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Dr. Holness, along with other representatives, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament, St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), visited the family on May 11.
Last Updated: May 12, 2025
