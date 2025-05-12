PHOTOS: Prime Minister Visits Family of Kelsey Ferrigon

Photo: Contributed

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), is in discussion with Georgia Anderson (second right), mother of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon, who was murdered on Friday (May 9). Dr. Holness, along with other stakeholders, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament, St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), visited the family on May 11. The body of the St John's Primary School student was found at her home on Job Lane in Spanish Town.