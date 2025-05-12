| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Visits Family of Kelsey Ferrigon

May 12, 2025
Prime Minister
Photo: Contributed
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), is in discussion with Georgia Anderson (second right), mother of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon, who was murdered on Friday (May 9). Dr. Holness, along with other stakeholders, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament, St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), visited the family on May 11. The body of the St John's Primary School student was found at her home on Job Lane in Spanish Town.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), consoles Georgia Anderson, the mother of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon, who was murdered on Friday (May 9). Dr. Holness, along with other representatives, including Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament, St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange, visited the family on May 11. The body of the St. John’s Primary School student was found at her home on Job Lane in Spanish Town.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), offers words of comfort and support to Georgia Anderson (seated left), mother of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon, who was murdered on Friday (May 9) at her home in Job Lane in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Dr. Holness, along with other representatives, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament, St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), visited the family on May 11.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), speaks with Georgia Anderson (right), mother of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon, who was murdered on Friday (May 9). Dr. Holness along with other representatives, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament, St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), visited the family in Spanish Town on May 11. The body of the St. John’s Primary School student was found at her home on Job Lane.
Last Updated: May 12, 2025