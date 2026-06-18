| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Prime Minister Tours Marketplace Booths at Jamaica Diaspora Conference

June 18, 2026
Jamaican Diaspora
Share
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Tours Marketplace Booths at Jamaica Diaspora Conference
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, listens as Communications Specialist at the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Winsome Christie, showcases features of the Ministry’s booth at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Tuesday (June 16).

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Speaker of the House of Representatives and wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (second left); and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), examine dolls created by Island Dolls Plus Collection, showcased by President of the organisation, Beverly Robotham-Reynalds. The occasion was a tour by the Prime Minister of booths in the marketplace area of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Tuesday (June 16). 

 

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), interacts with Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana, Okatakyie Boakye Danquah (left), and President of the Ghana–Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Derrick Cobbinah (right), at the Chamber’s booth during a tour of the marketplace area at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Tuesday (June 16). Looking on is Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister of State, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

 

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), receives a token from President of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), Dr. Kevin Brown, at the UTech booth during a tour of the marketplace area at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Tuesday (June 16).

 

Last Updated: June 18, 2026